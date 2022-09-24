MoonStarter (MNST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

MoonStarter (MNST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. MoonStarter has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonStarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonStarter Profile

MoonStarter’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoonStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonStarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

