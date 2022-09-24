Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.30

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $13.88. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 19,596 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 142,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

