Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0044

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

