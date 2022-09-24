Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 971,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,931. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

