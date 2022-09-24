Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $162.57. 1,229,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,330. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

