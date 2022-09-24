Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,722,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 2.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $593.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.83 and a 200-day moving average of $681.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $590.21 and a 1 year high of $853.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.