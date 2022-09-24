Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

ETN stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.14. 1,726,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

