Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.45. 1,485,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.99. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

