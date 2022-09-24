NAGA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.66 Million (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $112,256.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.09 or 1.00071801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00068592 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002145 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NAGA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

