Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Shares Down 2.1%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.35 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 89.05 ($1.08). Approximately 369,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 359,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.95 ($1.10).

Naked Wines Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £62.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,833.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

See Also

