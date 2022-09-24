National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

