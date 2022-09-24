Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Compass Point

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

