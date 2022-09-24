Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) were down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 10,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,269,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
