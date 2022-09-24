Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) were down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 10,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,269,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

