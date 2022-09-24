nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 711,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,616. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at nCino

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $127,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,112.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,440. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

