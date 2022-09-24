NEAR Protocol Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00019534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00093179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00072132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

