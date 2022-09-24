Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.66

Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 600300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $874.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Amundi bought a new position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of Necessity Retail REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
