Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.14 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $588.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,497 shares of company stock worth $560,040. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

