New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Shares Up 12%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 22,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

New Age Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

About New Age Brands

(Get Rating)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.