Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 394,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.