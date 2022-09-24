NFT STARS (NFTS) Price Tops $0.0608

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One NFT STARS coin can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar. NFT STARS has a market cap of $121,513.11 and $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT STARS Profile

NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFT STARS Coin Trading

