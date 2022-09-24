NFTify Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. NFTify has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,710.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. NFTify’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFTify’s official website is nftify.network.

NFTify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

