NiiFi Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (NIIFI)

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NiiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. NiiFi has a market capitalization of $2,169.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NiiFi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NiiFi Profile

NiiFi’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official website is www.niifi.com. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NiiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NiiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NiiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NiiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.