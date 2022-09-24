NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

