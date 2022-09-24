NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $110.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. NIKE has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.