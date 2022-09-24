NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $29.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

NMI Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

