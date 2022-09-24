Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.00

Shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.09). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.02), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares trading hands.
Northgate Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a market cap of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.
Northgate Company Profile
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
Read More
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.