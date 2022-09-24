NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.67

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.67 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 388303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

