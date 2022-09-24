NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 346,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $63.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

