Norway Savings Bank Acquires 23 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,557.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,600.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,477.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,950.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,845.14.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

