Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $87.61 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

