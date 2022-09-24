Norway Savings Bank Buys 565 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Trading Down 5.1 %

ENB opened at $38.03 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.