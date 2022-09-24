Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

