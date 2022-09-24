Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.06.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

