Norway Savings Bank Purchases 560 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

