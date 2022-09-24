Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,015 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

