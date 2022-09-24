Norway Savings Bank Sells 950 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 179,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

