Nova R Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

