Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 11,138 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

