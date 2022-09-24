Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 589 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Aptiv
In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Aptiv Price Performance
Shares of APTV opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 198.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
