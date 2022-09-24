Nova R Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for 16.5% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $20,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $1,603,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $580,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $387,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.