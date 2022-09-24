Nova R Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $152.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.07. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

