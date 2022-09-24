NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 75.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $349,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,408 shares of company stock worth $1,338,920. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

NVCR stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65 and a beta of 0.79.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.