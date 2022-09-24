Obyte Hits One Day Volume of $7,510.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obyte has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $14.89 or 0.00078650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Obyte

Obyte’s genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 822,137 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

