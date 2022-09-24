OctoFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.27 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00008375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011114 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070887 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10836861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

