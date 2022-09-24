Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.11

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.11 and traded as high as $28.80. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 99,974 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

