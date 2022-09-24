Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.11

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.11 and traded as high as $28.80. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 99,974 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.