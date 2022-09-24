Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.88.

OMCL opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after acquiring an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

