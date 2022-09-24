ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a positive rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.
ON Stock Down 1.1 %
ONON opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.85. ON has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $55.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.