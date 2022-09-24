ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a positive rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

ONON opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.85. ON has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in ON by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in ON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

