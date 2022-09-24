Ontology Gas Reaches One Day Volume of $4.25 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $107.67 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,933.58 or 0.99982607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00068095 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,470,074 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

