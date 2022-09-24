Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.50 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $149.50 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

