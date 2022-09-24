OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires 5,639 Shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of TradeUP Acquisition worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 866,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 87,851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

UPTD stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.